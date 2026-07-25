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Heal Hope Heal - A Journey From Abuse to Empowerment

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCheri Lewis

Heal Hope Heal - A Journey From Abuse to Empowerment

🌟✨Our journey began long before we ever stepped foot into this world, where whispers of dreams and fears tangled together to form a tapestry woven with threads so delicate they could shatter at any moment. It's in these moments—moments that shape the very fabric of our beings—that I find myself reaching out for your hands, my friends, strangers no more.🌟✨

It’s been said before: home isn’t just a place; it’s an emotion, a feeling deep within you that can sometimes feel like a mirage on the horizon under a relentless sun. For me and so many others out there in need of support and understanding, this journey has been nothing short of surviving one hardship after another—abuse at its most intimate form. 🌠

But here’s what life hasn't taken away from us: resilience, hope, the unyielding desire to rise above our pasts into a future where we can breathe freely and live without fear or want. Today, I stand before you not just as an individual but as part of a community that knows too well what it feels like to be down yet never out.🌠

Imagine waking up one morning in need of warmth—of any kind of comfort amidst the cold reality of life’s relentless blows. That was me last winter, recovering from two heart attacks and feeling just as fragile as a butterfly emerging from its cocoon after an unexpected storm. But even through that pain, there's something beautiful waiting to be born—it's in these moments we learn how strong our hearts truly are.🌀

And so here I am today, asking for your help with the simplest of requests: food to fill my belly and blankets against cold nights. A little bit goes such a long way towards restoring faith in humanity’s inherent goodness—towards believing that there are kind souls willing to step up when others falter.💖

I believe in kindness because it is within your capacity to change someone else's world with just one small act of generosity. This isn't about grand gestures or large sums; this is about acknowledging our shared humanity and lending a hand where we can, however big or small that might be.

So how can you help? By sharing my story far and wide, by standing alongside those who need it most, whether close to home or across the globe. Together, let's turn hope into reality for someone else; after all, in helping others, we also end up healing ourselves. 🌈✊

Let’s write another chapter together—a new beginning founded on kindness and compassion rather than pain and struggle. Because even when life throws us curveballs, it doesn’t have to be the final score unless we let it be so.

🔗 Let's create a ripple effect of change! #HopeOverHeartbreak

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