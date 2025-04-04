Help The Abernathys To Overcome Chronic Illness

Heal me, O יהוה, so that I am healed. Save me, so that I am saved, for You are my praise. Jeremiah 17:14

So… friends, our friend Kaleigh Abernathy is suffering from significant health issues. I'll share the short story first, then I’ll tell the longer version in an “Update” post.

First, it should be explained, while the amount we are trying to raise may seem very high (more on those specifics later), this fundraiser is a 6-in-1 as Kaleigh and all 5 of her children are dealing with Lyme Disease. This chronic infection causes symptoms and suffering that many specialists compare to cancer. Since 6 family members are all experiencing significant health complications from the same illness, and due to the persistent and severe nature of the condition, a sizable financial fund is needed for ongoing testing and treatment, which can only be achieved with substantial community support.

That said, Kaleigh herself has been predominantly bedridden for over a decade with this debilitating disease, and she’s been sick even longer; suffering with this infirmity for over 3 decades. The infection triggered or exacerbated many conditions, including severe Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (a.k.a. POTS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (a.k.a. MCAS), causing Kaleigh sensitivities or allergies to most foods, spices and herbs), Mold Allergy, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities (causing Kaleigh to be severely reactive to innumerable chemicals and almost anything with a distinct smell), Ranaud's Syndrome, major hormone imbalances, chronic fatigue, chronic pain, arthritis, muscular and skeletal issues (multiple practitioners have said that if she doesn't get multiple massages a week, which she hasn’t been able to afford, she'll end up needing surgery), as well as significant neurological, thyroid, sinus, and gastrointestinal issues. The children are also experiencing many of the same issues listed above, as well as others listed below.

Having so many different diagnoses can seem rather unbelievable, but these many conditions are often interrelated; and while any one of them can be extremely challenging, the combination of these multi-system infections and disorders/conditions can be devastating, and our cherished friend is suffering tremendously because of the havoc these combined issues are wreaking on her body.

If you have ever been touched by Kaleigh, through her immense faith, tremendous kindness, beautiful heart, extensive knowledge and wisdom, wonderful creativity or quirky sense of humor, or through the online children's Bible ministry she runs, all despite her own suffering, or by any of her precious children, then I urge you to please, sincerely consider contributing to their care.

All 5 children are also experiencing symptoms of Lyme. The CDC has recognized that a mother can pass Lyme disease to a baby in utero. It seems that all of Kaleigh's precious little ones had acquired Lyme during pregnancy and had been sick for their whole lives. The children have also been bitten by many ticks individually, so they could have gotten new infections, compounding their issues, just like Kaleigh did (more about that in the detailed story).

So not only has Kaleigh been suffering for a very long time, but so too have all 5 of her children. Every day is a challenge for each of them individually and all of them collectively. They all suffer with a vast range of symptoms from hypermobility, chronic pain, chronic fatigue, vision complications (including color blindness from the swelling of the optic nerve from the damage of Lyme Disease), seizures, brain fog, breathing difficulties, MCAS, alpha gal syndrome, POTS; Kaleigh’s oldest son has such severe nervous system involvement that he had been struggling to stand or walk for over a month at the beginning of this year (2025), and though now he is improving some, the physical and mental fatigue continues to interferes with all aspects of life. Even basic chores can be so taxing on their bodies that the children often must lie down for extended intervals to rest; this may even mean lying on the floor right where they were working because the stress and exhaustion are so intense. Sometimes, the children are too weak and too sick to play or do school work.

And, of course, there is the stress and strain that Michael endures, having to witness all that is occurring, while assuming the heavy responsibility of a father and husband trying to take care of his entire family as they suffer. One man can only do so much; he has carried a heavy load in attempting to provide for the needs of his family. The strain of not being able to provide for all of the many and specific needs of his wife and children, to ensure they are healthy and whole, is a lot for him to carry on his shoulders.

That weight has quite literally caused Michael physical pain in addition to the mental and emotional pain of seeing your loved ones suffer. His job is very physical, and it has contributed to major fatigue, caused a herniated disc, as well as musculoskeletal damage. Michael lives and works in pain daily, trying his hardest to protect and provide for his family. But, despite his hard work for and devotion to his family, the expense of this disease (multiplied by 6), along with special dietary needs and all that is involved to try to help the family live healthier lives, it just isn't possible for Michael to provide all that is needed all by himself.

The family has already spent an enormous amount of money on Kaleigh's health throughout the years, over $250,000; and though she has had some improvements, she still continues to be predominately bedridden, struggling daily with a plethora of symptoms, while the children are getting worse as time goes on.

Kaleigh and her family have tremendous needs, but the harsh reality is that those who fall beneath the poverty line, as well as most working and middle-class people, can rarely afford proper testing and efficacious Lyme treatment. In the present economic climate, medical care of any type can be extremely costly, but Lyme treatment takes immense resources in addition to what it costs for standard care.

But why? Because Lyme Disease itself is a debilitating and complicated disease that can create multi-system dysfunction. Sadly, treating Lyme Disease is very expensive for a single person, let alone a family. According to lymestats.org, patients spend on average $53,000 for out-of-pocket expenses for treatment, doctor visits, testing, and supplements per year. Keep that in mind as we consider that 6 of the 7 Abernathys are very sick with Lyme disease.

The overwhelming majority of those who achieve remission (because there is no known cure at present) and regain even a modicum of their health are not merely fortunate, but they tend to be rather wealthy. They already had existing funds and resources to afford the best doctors and to pay for the most effective treatment for the years it takes to get better; most folks simply do not have this amount of money at their disposal. For most, once you have found the treatment that is effective for you, it still takes at least 1-3 years of that treatment to see improvement.

As a community, we can help alleviate the burdens of a precious family and of a vital member of our ranks… a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who gives of herself even out of her own lack and in the midst of her own suffering. We need to raise enough money for Kaleigh and the children to obtain appropriate testing and to try several treatment options over a few years' span until they can reach remission. The goal amount may seem high, but the sad truth is that the typical cost for treating Lyme amounts to many multiple tens of thousands of dollars on average, per individual per year. Your contribution can help to greatly improve, if not save, the life of our friend and her children.

And while I know that so many of us are burdened in this present economy, and suffering in a system that was not built for us, I ask you to prayerfully consider contributing to assist Kaleigh and her family, knowing that no gift is too small; every single dollar counts and is so greatly appreciated. Your generosity will be felt beyond words.

If you cannot contribute personally, please share Kaleigh's story as far and wide as possible so that others may hear and be moved to help support our friend and her children in their time of significant need.

I want to say thank you in advance to any and all who find it in their hearts to donate to this fund; may your gift be returned to you many times over. May our heavenly Father bless you a thousand times over.

Deu 1:11 ‘יהוה Elohim of your fathers is going to add to you a thousand times more than you are, and bless you as He has spoken to you!

~~~~~~~~

For those interested in reading more of Kaleigh’s story, you can check the “Update” area for the more detailed story.

~~~~~~~~

Joel 2:25 “Then I shall repay you the years that the swarming locust has eaten… 26 “Then you shall eat – eat and be satisfied – and shall praise the Name of יהוה your Elohim, who has done with you so wondrously. And My people shall never be put to shame.

If you would like to hear from Kaleigh, here's an interview she did several years ago about her condition, where she shares more about Lyme. She got bit again, was reinfected, and got sicker after this interview was recorded.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDQlzvq3dbjvjV93atvR_y0LB1ADuBKKT&si=EAcC3zA624_X15u4

*For more information about Lyme Disease, its seriousness, severity, and its financial toll, you may wish to watch:

Under Our SkinThe Monster Inside Of MeThe Quiet EpidemicI'm Not Crazy, I'm Sick