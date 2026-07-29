Headstone on graves of Larry and Carolyn Dantzler

In our lifetimes we all have many acquaintances. We have many friends. We have a few good friends. But there are a small number whom we regard as very very special friends. They are with us through thick and thin even if miles and years separate us. Larry Dantzler was one of these special friends for me. He was for many of us. We shared many classrooms, many locker rooms, many miles on school buses, many victories but thankfully less losses, and thousands of great memories.

Larry passed from this world on August 18, 1999. Much too soon. He passed while at an Education Conference in Denver, CO from a blood clot that was the result of an intestinal infection. His wife Carolyn called me with the news. His funeral was held on August 28, 1999 at Clark’s Chapel M.B. Church in Okolona, MS.

Carolyn was a dietitian for the North Mississippi Medical Center, Holmes County School System and Okolona High School. She enjoyed preparing food, sports and watching soap operas. She passed October 11, 2011. Her service and burial were also at Clark’s Chapel.

A few years ago I went back to the cemetery and church where the services and burials were held. I searched the cemetery but could not find the graves. Some time later I went back but was not sure if I was at the right cemetery.. Recently Michelle and I went and searched again. After about 15 minutes of searching she called me saying she had found the graves. Sadly, only the small grey markers used by the funeral home were the only markers there. They were on the ground and mostly buried with dirt and grass clippings. It was heartbreaking to me. I told Michelle that we would get a gravestone to honor them as they deserve.

As I thought of what would be appropriate, I realized that many of his friends and classmates would also like to be a part of this. The response from both our high school peers and the guys he played football with at Ole Miss has been overwhelming. I ask that you join in this mission. Through our joint support and efforts we will accomplish our goal.

I have also received the support and assistance of Larry’s sons and Carolyn’s daughters. They have expressed great appreciation for what we’re doing. It is truly a blessing to be a part of bringing everyone together to honor our treasured friends.

Any funds collected above the costs of the memorial will be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.



