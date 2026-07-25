Headstone for mom and Dad

I don't like asking for help although I don't know where else to turn to. I lost my Mother about 4 years ago and I then lost my Dad about 2 years ago. My parents didn't have any life insurance so when they both passed away I had to come up with money for cremation myself. I am not currently working and my husband is a Veteran and he is on disability so our income is very limited month to month. My parents wanted to be buried by my grandma's plot although I couldn't afford a plot for either of them atm. It breaks my heart every day to know I can't afford it myself. So any help is greatly appreciated!! I am a Christian and I pray every day for a solution so I take it day to day. I want to thank each and everyone of yous for taking the time to read my problem and helping if possible. If not even a prayer is greatly appreciated! Thank you all, and God Bless all of you!!