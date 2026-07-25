Head start to my apartment

I’m an 18 year old girl, who wants to become a radiologist, the college that I’m going to is far away from my home meaning that I have to move and in this college there are no dorms meaning I have to get a rental basically an apartment my dream is to become a radiologist i don’t have a job especially when im about to move. im moving next month around August. The apartments with the deposit will be around 1,331-2,801 and I just need a bit of your help so that I can find my job and save up to get my apartment and not having to live in the car for a long time I’m praying to my lord that he can touch peoples hearts and help me and pray that he can bless me with at least something. I’d be super grateful especially because you are not only helping me get the apartment but also your helping me to continue my radiology career