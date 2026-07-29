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He Served His Country Help Him start his future

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Veldof

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Veldof

He Served His Country Help Him start his future

I’m launching this GiveSendGo with a clear purpose: to help my son build a future he’s been working toward while serving our country. At 17 years old, my son studied hard in school, earning the opportunity to graduate a half of a year early. He did this because he felt that he had been called to serve his country. He is currently serving in the United States Marines, where he has learned discipline, leadership, and resilience—qualities that can’t be taught in a classroom. As his time in the military continues, (scheduled to retire in 2028) he’s already looking ahead to the next chapter of his life: becoming a business owner.

This isn’t just a dream—it’s a plan. He wants to create something meaningful, something that provides stability for his future and value to his community. Like many service members transitioning to civilian life, the biggest barrier isn’t motivation or work ethic—it’s access to startup capital and resources.

As his father, I want to do everything I can to support him, but building a business from the ground up takes more than one person can provide alone. That’s why I’m asking for your help. Every contribution will go directly toward startup costs, training, equipment, and the foundational steps needed to turn his vision into reality.

Your support isn’t just helping start a business—it’s helping a Marine successfully transition into civilian life with purpose and direction. Thank you for standing behind someone who has dedicated himself to serving others, and for helping him take this next step toward building something of his own. His dream is to own a land management company, and I am determined to see that through. My son was saved at 14 years old, and he knows that Jesus is going to use him in the absolute best ways.

2 Corinthians 9:11 — “You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.”

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