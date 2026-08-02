He Ran Towards Danger - Now He Needs Us

On what should have been an ordinary day, Austin and his wife were sitting in the drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls Idaho, when the sound of gunfire shattered the moment.

Without hesitation, Austin told his wife and their friend to stay inside the vehicle while he ran toward the sound of the shots to locate the shooter and help stop the threat. Knowing the danger, he intentionally did not draw his firearm as he approached because he didn’t want to be mistaken for the suspect by responding law enforcement or others.

As Austin rounded the corner to assess the situation, he came face-to-face with the gunman. The suspect raised a rifle and shot Austin. The bullet shattered his humerus and severed an artery, causing life-threatening injuries.

Despite being critically wounded, Austin’s actions drew the suspect’s attention away from others who were in the area, allowing him to seek cover as he fought to stay alive. The gunman eventually fled while Austin was losing blood.

By God’s grace, Austin’s wife—an emergency room nurse—and their friend, who is also an emergency room nurse, rushed to find him. They located Austin, placed him into their vehicle, controlled the bleeding by applying pressure to his wound, and drove him directly to the hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery.

Austin now faces a long road to recovery that will include additional medical care, rehabilitation, and months away from work. During this time, his wife will also need to take time away from her job to care for him and help him through his recovery.

We are asking for your prayers and, if you are able, your financial support. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden of medical expenses, lost income, and the many day-to-day costs that come with this unexpected tragedy. Funds raised will help cover lost wages, medical expenses, rehab, rehabilitation, travel to appointments, and everyday household expenses, while Austin focuses on healing and recovery. Most of all, we ask that you keep Austin, his wife, and our family in your prayers as we trust God for healing, strength, and a full recovery.



