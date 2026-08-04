He me in time of need

Help Me Through My Medical Recovery

Hello everyone,

My name is Dwight, and I'm reaching out because I'm going through one of the hardest times in my life.

I recently suffered another stroke, and doctors have found a deteriorating disc in my neck that is causing numbness and tingling on the left side of my body. I have been told that I need spine surgery, and my recovery is expected to take several weeks. During this time, I may not be able to work and earn the income I depend on.

I'm asking for help with everyday expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, transportation to medical appointments, and other bills while I recover.

If you're able to help, no amount is too small. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this difficult time. I'm grateful for every person who takes the time to read this and help in any way they can.

Cash App: $Dwight2896