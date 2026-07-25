He Kept His Promise. Help Him Escape.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasir Ahmad Roshangar served as a senior legal adviser to the Afghan Air Force. In that role, he worked with British and American personnel on the air‑strike targeting board, helping ensure that military operations followed the law and minimize harm to civilians wherever possible.





Because of that service, he is now in hiding inside Taliban‑controlled Afghanistan. His past work has placed him at serious risk of arrest, imprisonment, or worse. He cannot live openly. He must constantly weigh where it is safe to stay, whom he can trust, and how long he can remain hidden.





He kept his promise. Now we must not forget him.





This campaign aims to raise £20,000 to help Nasir survive and reach safety. The funds will be used for safe accommodation, food, basic necessities, transport, documentation, and lawful passage to a neighboring country where he can seek protection through legal channels.





This is not an appeal for reward. It is an appeal for justice and basic human decency. Nasir stood with the international coalition at great personal risk. When Afghanistan collapsed in August 2021, many who had worked alongside British, American, and allied forces were able to leave. Nasir was not among them.





Today, he is asking for the chance to survive and rebuild a life that was stripped away by events beyond his control.





£20,000 is more than a fundraising target. For Nasir, it is the distance between hiding and hope. Your support can help him leave Taliban‑controlled Afghanistan, reach a place of safety, and begin again.





If you can give, please do. If you cannot give, please share this campaign with someone who may be able to help him.