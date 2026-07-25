HE > ehe: Supporting Crystal’s Recovery

We are so joyful and grateful that Crystal was able to receive a liver transplant and have this cancer removed from her body!

Recovery will require Crystal to remain near the Mayo Clinic for approximately 30 days so her medical team can closely monitor her during this critical stage of healing. During this time, Crystal and Bobby will need to remain largely isolated, as Crystal’s immune system will be significantly compromised for quite a time.

In addition to medical expenses related to the transplant, medications, and ongoing treatments, they will face temporary housing and living expenses, grocery delivery costs, and the additional challenges that come with maintaining a carefully planned post-transplant diet and care plan.

As friends, family, and fellow believers, we have the opportunity to be the hands and heart of Christ by helping lift the financial burden from Crystal and Bobby’s shoulders so they can focus fully on healing, recovery, and the road ahead.

Those who know Crystal and Bobby know their generous hearts. Should funds received exceed their needs, they intend to bless others facing similar medical challenges and hardships.

Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support. Every gift, no matter the size, is a tangible reminder that God is faithful and that no one walks through difficult seasons alone.