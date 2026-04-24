He Built It From Nothing. A Fire Took It All. Now

A man built his scaffolding business from the ground up, working long hours to provide for his family. Then, in one night, a fire destroyed the yard, years of equipment, stock, and everything he'd built were gone in hours.





While he's dealing with the loss of his livelihood, his little girl needs specialist treatment and ongoing care for cerebral palsy. Treatment the family now can't afford.





This family has been knocked down through no fault of their own. They need help covering his daughter's medical care and getting through this time.





If you can donate, please do. If you can't, sharing this fundraiser means everything. Thank you for standing with them.