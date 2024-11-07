Hayden Lind's Mexico Missions Trip

Goal:
USD $2,350
Raised:
USD $2,250
Campaign funds will be received by Hayden Noelle Lind
Hello Friends and Family!
This February I have an opportunity to go to Ensenada, Mexico on a mission trip with my high school to partner with Baja Bound and Baja Love! While there, we’re going to build a house for a family, and spend time at a children’s home, supporting families and children in need. In addition to these efforts I will be the lead on a team to provide eyeglasses to the people in Ensenada. I will be taking each person through a series of tests to determine the exact lenses they need and then share a Spanish Bible for them to test their new glasses. I’m super excited for this opportunity to impact people in this specific need, giving them access to an item we take for granted that will have a huge impact on their daily lives.
I’d be so grateful for your support on this trip! Whether through prayer or donations. Your support would help cover the $2,350 costs of travel expenses, building materials, and resources such as the eyeglasses. Every contribution in any amount helps in creating this lasting impact in Ensenada and my life. Thank you for considering partnering with me on this mission!
- Hayden Lind, Westside Christian High School
Here's a video from last year's trip: https://youtu.be/8zpWy2k15vU
Praying for you & great success for the team as you share God’s love & get the Gospel of Jesus out far & wide … & fast!
Excited to see how God uses you on this trip...and the many plans that He has in store for you in the years ahead!!
We love you and applaud your work for missions. Go with God. Uncle Ron and Aunt Karen.
We're excited to hear about your trip and will be praying for your time in Mexico!
So glad you can go and help others! Praying for you and your group!
Sounds like a great mission Hayden!
We're so excited for you to have this opportunity!
I’m so impressed with your experience.
What an awesome opportunity -we’ll be praying for a fruitful trip!
Way to go Hayden! You're going to touch a lot of lives. May God use you to bring many to Him. We will be praying for you and your team.❤️🙏
So Proud of You!!!!
We love you and are excited for you to have this amazing opportunity and impact!
