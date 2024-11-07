Hayden Lind's Mexico Missions Trip

Hello Friends and Family!

This February I have an opportunity to go to Ensenada, Mexico on a mission trip with my high school to partner with Baja Bound and Baja Love! While there, we’re going to build a house for a family, and spend time at a children’s home, supporting families and children in need. In addition to these efforts I will be the lead on a team to provide eyeglasses to the people in Ensenada. I will be taking each person through a series of tests to determine the exact lenses they need and then share a Spanish Bible for them to test their new glasses. I’m super excited for this opportunity to impact people in this specific need, giving them access to an item we take for granted that will have a huge impact on their daily lives.

I’d be so grateful for your support on this trip! Whether through prayer or donations. Your support would help cover the $2,350 costs of travel expenses, building materials, and resources such as the eyeglasses. Every contribution in any amount helps in creating this lasting impact in Ensenada and my life. Thank you for considering partnering with me on this mission!

- Hayden Lind, Westside Christian High School

Here's a video from last year's trip: https://youtu.be/8zpWy2k15vU












