HavingFaith

For 16 years I lived without a place to truly call home. 16 years of sleeping wherever I could. 16 years of uncertainty carrying everything I owned in bags wondering where I would lay my head the next night. There were Winters that felt endless and Summers that seemed unbearable. Countless moments when giving up with easier than continuing forward.

Homelessness doesn't just take away your home it's slowly chips away at comfort ,security, confidence and sometimes even hope. Everyday a struggle focused on survival. Things people take for granted a warm bed a hot shower a mailbox a place to sit in peace become dreams that seem impossible to reach.

There were days where I questioned whether my circumstance would ever change. Doors closed, opportunities disappeared, promises were broken people judged me without knowing my story... yet somehow through every setback God kept reminding me to move forward.

When I felt alone he was there

When I had nowhere to turn he made a way

When I couldn't see the next step he carried me through the darkness

And after 16 long years of struggles something happened that I had almost stopped believing was possible.

I finally got a home it was the day I got a second chance it was proof that no matter how long the road is Faith can still lead you to a destination. But the story doesn't end here the house needs a lot of work the floors need attention the walls needed repairs there were things broken outdated unfinished what many people would see is a problem I saw as possibilities.

After spending 16 years without a home I wasn't discouraged by the repairs I was grateful to finally have something worth repairing still gratitude doesn't make challenges disappear. Every repair cost money every improvement takes resources every project moves slower than I wish it could sometimes I stand in my home look around at everything that still needs to be done the list feels overwhelming.

I think about the repairs the bills the transportation issues and the challenges standing between where I am and where I hope to be but then I remember something important I've already survived homelessness if God helped me make it through 16 years without a home surely he can help me rebuild one.

The same faith that carried me through cold nights and uncertain days continues to carry me now I may not know exactly how every problem will be solved but I know I didn't come this far to be abandoned I also believe in humanity in a world that often seems divided and uncaring but I have met people whose kindness changed my life.

People who offered encouragement when they had nothing to gain people who shared food resources prayers and hope people who compassion reminded me that good heart still exist those people are the reason I continue believing I believe that there's still people who care about their neighbors and are willing to lend a hand.

I believe that there's still people who understands that small act of kindness can change someone's entire future my journey isn't over the house still needs work the transportation problem is there and the financial struggles are real but today when I unlock my front door I'm reminded that miracles don't always happen overnight sometimes they take 16 years.

My house may not be perfect and may need repairs, paint and countless hours of work but it's mine and it represents perseverance, faith, and the refusal to quit.

So if you're facing your own struggle today don't give up keep believing keep pushing forward keep trusting God the road may be longer than you expected but your breakthrough may be closer than you think after 16 years of homelessness I finally found my way home and with God's help the kindness of good people and faith in a better tomorrow I know the best chapters of my story are still being written.