Having trouble getting off my feet

Hello I’m sorry to bother you all , But My name is Lashae and I have two daughters age 14&11! I’ve currently been laid off work due to having car troubles, unfortunately it cost me to be behind on some of my bills . As well as having my kids summer pebt funds stolen so it’s definitely hard making sure they have food and household essentials.. I’m grateful for everything and I appreciate you all taking the time out to help and support.