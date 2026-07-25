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Have you ever felt like you don’t belong?

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRubens Cadet

Have you ever felt like you don’t belong?

 relocating to Ghana and building a new chapter of my life. This move represents more than just a change of location; it’s a step toward growth, purpose, and creating a future that aligns with my goals and values.


I’m asking for support to help cover the costs of this transition, including travel, moving expenses, housing, and getting established once I arrive. Making a major move across countries is a big undertaking, and any contribution — big or small — will help me get closer to making this dream a reality.


Growing up as a Black person in America, there have been many moments when I've questioned where I truly belong. It's a feeling that's difficult to explain to someone who hasn't lived it. I love my community, my culture, and the people who have shaped me, yet there are times when I feel invisible, judged before I'm known, or expected to carry burdens that others never have to think about.

There have been moments when I've walked into a room and felt like I had to prove I deserved to be there. I've worried about how I was being perceived because of the color of my skin rather than the content of my character. Those experiences have affected my confidence, my opportunities, and sometimes even my sense of hope.

Despite these challenges, I haven't given up. I continue to work toward building a better future for myself, but the obstacles I've faced have made that journey harder than I ever imagined. Right now, I'm asking for help because everyone deserves the chance to move forward with dignity and hope.

Your support isn't just financial assistance—it represents kindness, encouragement, and the belief that someone's circumstances don't define their future. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps relieve some of the pressure I'm carrying and gives me the opportunity to focus on creating a more stable life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. Your compassion means more than words can express.



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