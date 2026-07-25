Have To Save The Family

Years ago I worked hard and arranged everything and gave up my summers so I could complete all the strict requirement to finish school a year early.

My Dad who had heart problems had died a few years before and Mom and I had GrandParents and People and things to take care of.

Real Life Things To Do.

I was planning to get My Architecture and Nutritional Science Degrees and be An Architect and Nutritional Scientist.

All The Real New Natural Health Supplements and Foods People Promote and Love Now; I would have Then.

Giving People All These Extra Years to Be Naturally Healthier.

And Designed Even More Natural Healthy Beautiful Places to Live.

Things Now That Are Considered A Regular Good Part of Life.

But as I was about to start All That; The 79/80 Economy Crash Happened. That Crash eventually ruined the lives of Millions of People.

Some Good People had worked hard all their lives and were About To Retire as Millionaires and Other Ways Successful and Were Giving To Charities and Helping Loved Ones and Others and Enjoying The Rest of Their Lives; But Lost Everything and Died.

Others it took Years to Recover and Go On.

We Lost Everything Also.





Is Sad How Some People We Think Really Love or Appreciate Us, when times are rough, Will Sell Out Us and Others To Keep Their Success and Image!





My Wise Wonderful Mom, A Retired Loved Teacher, and I were Needed to Use Our Abilities To Take Care Of Relatives and Family Friends Somewhere Else. .

So We Did.

Not A Good Way To Get Rich or Successful. But Is Rewarding A Real Life Way!

Can Be Exhausting and Upsetting.

But All The Sweet Joyous Loving Good Moments Others Miss or Overlook, We Got To Enjoy Are Amazing!





Then as Mom and I didn't need to take care of anyone else;

Were about to go on with our Plans and Lives;

She wanted To Write Kids and Other Books and Me Do The Illustrations since I loved to Draw.

Would Have Been Alot of Fun!





And Probably A Big Success Because She Loved Teaching Kids about All The Neat Joyous Things of Life! She Probably would have been Another Dr Seuss or something!

I would have Loved Being A Part Of That!!





But We Got Hit By A Bad Flu Going Around 20 Something Years Ago.

That almost killed Us Both.





But some relatives wanted to throw Her in a nursing home to die.

And as rough shape as I was; I Said NO!!





She grew up working her family's Alabama Farm during The Great Depression and was so good at school she finished A Year Early. Her Older Brother said He Copied Her Papers To Graduate.

Was Valedictorian.

Got A Part Scholastic Part Working Scholarship to Her Alabama University.

Finished Early Summa Com Laudi.

Dean and President wanted Her to Stay and Teach. But She Loved Kids an Already Got A Job at The Neighbor City Teaching First Graders.

She Loved It!!

There is a Photo Years Later at the American BiCentennial University Album, Of Her Reading A Neat Book to Her Kids and across the page A Photo Of Me From The American BiCentennial dressed as Benjamin Franklin.

I was honored and touched By That!

While Teaching She Met and Fell In Love With A Tall Handsome Soldier, Later Officer from Battle of The Bulge and WWII.

After WWII They Married and Had 3 Beautiful Determined Girls.

A few years later He died from effects from war.

They dealt with The Wham and Loss. And Eventually Went On. She of course started Teaching Again.

Now Teenagers.

2 of those were My Dad's daughters. He was a single parent also.

They hit it off. And started dating. Fell in Love. Got married. And had Me.

He was An inventor and Good Man. But had heart problems that would catch up with him.

They had 5 Girls Combine. Then All Those Years Later, Together A Boy. Me. Surprise!!

She was the Neat Kind of Teacher The Kids would visit during off times and ask advice. She always had time for them.

When we traveled across the USA to visit relatives we often helped strangers along the way.





I said "She has taken care of Relatives, Family Friends and Strangers! She Gets To Be At Her Home and Recover and Enjoy Life As Long and Good and Loving As Possible!"

So I took care of Her 24/7/365 For 8 Years.

And I Made Sure Her Life Was As Loving And Good As Possible!

Wore Me Out! But Glad I Did!

Again I Saw All The Sweet Joyous Loving Good Moments Others Miss or Overlook! We Got To Enjoy! Amazing!





Then She had a Big Heart attack and went to Heaven.

I had 2 Strokes and Almost died and Followed Her.

But I Didn't.

Once I recovered I went on to take care of our older Sister. And Others.





I'm glad I took care of People.

But I am worn out.

I'm not rich or old enough to retire.

But at My Age all The 27 Year Old Managers The Fed Gov Paid Places To Hire Last 16 Years of The Worst Economy Since The Great Depression;

Don't want to hire "Old People Over 40".





The House I Live At and Have Taken Care Of For 20 Something Years was Paid for by a Relative Who was Supposed To Be A Grouch;

But Ironically Did NOT Like That Mom's and My House was Stolen by "A Friend" We Were Good To, To Cover His Status Image after The 79/80 Crash;

So "The Grouchy Relative" Said Mother and I Gave Up Much Of Our Lives To Take Care of Others;

So "There Is No Excuse For Me Dieing Without A Home! I Should Have A Home Back and A Vegetable Garden! And Recover and Have Happy Good Life!"

He must have heard what I said about Mother!

He Agreed About Me Also!

Sometimes some people aren't as grouchy as people think.

Sometimes they're capable of Great Love!

The House Is A Sisters and My. But listed as Hers. Even though she lives somewhere else modest also.

That is for safety sake since My Back and Forth Health Because Of and After Taking Care of People, Made It Safer to Officially Leave It That Way, Until I Can Afford To Pay Not Just Most But All Costs.

We were Taking Our Time to Work Up to That.

But My Sister is Getting Older.

I am The Youngest of The Whole Family.

And Care.

And know Health and Nutrition.

Hence was The Care Giver For Everyone.





But Her Daughter's Husband Just Lost His Job.





So Things are Getting Scary Again.

Like 79/80 and 2008/2009 Crashes.

Until Things Pick Up;





Learning from Everyone's Past Mistakes;





While There Is Time:





I Need To Be Able To Pay Off The House.

The Older But Good House.





And Give A Nice Amount to My Sister So She and Her Daughter and Young Nice

Son-In-Law Can Save Their Home!





So I Can Take Over Some Family Matters and Make Sure All Are OK The Next Many Years!!





I Need To Continue What Mom and I Use To Do and Become The Caregiver Again!





But unlike other peoples' relatives who sometimes use abuse and order around disrespecfully, meanly;





I Will Just Help and Be There For Family!!





They run and live their own lives. And I My. But I'll Go Help When They Ask For That!





I realize I have survived all these years To Do That!!





From 40 Original Family Members just a few years ago;

Because of tragedies and other things;

The Family Is Disappearing.

Some Very Talented Honorable Loving Good People!

I Can't Let That Happen!!





People Told Me To Try This Site.





Once I Save My Home and Know I Am Healthy Enough To;

I will Finish Amazing Mom's Life Story Book!

And Maybe Make That An Inspiring Movie!!





We Can All Use Alittle Uplifting Joy These Days!!





Maybe I'll Write Some of The Music Too!!





People keep telling Me Over 60 is Not Too Late!!

That There's Still Time!!

Go For Your Dreams!!!





I May Do That!!!