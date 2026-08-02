Have Hope Wristbands - a digital discipleship tool

Our desire is to make the hope of Jesus Christ accessible in the ordinary moments of everyday life—especially to a generation that is constantly connected through technology, yet often searching for meaning, peace, purpose, and hope.





We believe that technology has the potential to do more than simply connect people with information—it can also become a bridge that connects hearts to God. We aim to steward technology with wisdom and integrity, advancing the Gospel through digital discipleship.





Through Have Hope Wristbands, we pray that every wearer will embark on a journey of digital discipleship, discovering the hope, peace, purpose, and life found in Jesus Christ.

We pray that people will hear God's voice,

respond in faith, and grow in faithful obedience.





May every scan, every page, every prayer, and every moment become a step toward a deeper relationship with Him, leading to a

lifetime of faithful discipleship.





We dream of putting our first 500 Have Hope wristbands into the hands of people who need hope—in schools, workplaces, churches, communities, and even on the streets. Each wristband

is an opportunity to begin a conversation,

share the Good News of salvation through Jesus Christ,

and open a pathway toward digital discipleship.

With your support, we can turn 500 wristbands into 500

opportunities to share hope—and take the first steps

toward a ministry that can reach many more.





You can visit our website for more info on the wristbands

and our ministry:





www.hopeineachmoment.com



