Hava’s family vacation after Cancer

Help Us Make Some Happy Memories

If you know our family, you know the past few years have been anything but ordinary.

Our daughter, Hava, is thankfully in remission, and we thank God every day for that incredible blessing. While her cancer journey is behind us, we're still feeling the effects it had on our family. The financial strain, missed work, travel, and everyday expenses didn't disappear when treatment ended, and we've been doing our best to rebuild one step at a time.

A dear friend wanted to surprise us by creating this GiveSendGo because they know how much our family could use a chance to simply breathe, laugh, and spend time together. Hava has always loved Myrtle Beach, and we'd love nothing more than to give our family a few days to make joyful memories after everything we've been through.

This isn't about asking anyone to fix our situation. God has faithfully carried us through every season, and we continue to trust Him completely. If you feel led to give, your generosity will help make a family vacation possible and give us the opportunity to celebrate life, healing, and the gift of being together.

If giving isn't possible, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page with others are gifts in themselves.

Thank you for loving our family, praying for us, and rejoicing with us as we continue this new chapter. We are so grateful for each and every one of you. May God bless you abundantly.