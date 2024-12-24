Support the Hauser Family After the Fire

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,665
Campaign funds will be received by Christian Hauser
In the early hours of Saturday, December 21st, the Hauser family experienced a house fire that caused significant damage. While they are safe and insured, there are still costs and changes to their lives that insurance can’t fully cover.
Many of us know the Hausers and have been blessed by them in our lives. This GiveSendGo campaign was created to let us bless them in return, and make sure they have the resources they need during this season.
This will be a several month journey. More than anything, please remember them in your daily prayers. Christian, Hannah, Esther Marie, Hans, and Frida deeply appreciate your love generosity.
“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” - Galatians 6:9
Praying for you and your family. The Pollard Family.
Hoping this provides some relief in such a difficult time. Soooo thankful your family was saved from harm.
By the prayers of the fathers may God bless and keep you and grant y'all holy comfort. Love you guys.
Love y’all. May God grant y’all rest and healing!
Wishing you all a best Yule in the circumstances and hoping things turn better quickly.
December 24th, 2024
Hi All, things are in process. Friends who came to the house say pics don't do it justice. Talking with contractors, roofers, etc. today. But this will be a long ride. Pretty much everything will need to come out of the house to clean from smoke damage. Kitchen + living + dining rooms (half the house) will need new floors & ceiling from the water. Then all the structural part up top and roof. It's a few months worth. I guess you could say we're on the threshold of whatever this is.
