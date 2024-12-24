Support the Hauser Family After the Fire

In the early hours of Saturday, December 21st, the Hauser family experienced a house fire that caused significant damage. While they are safe and insured, there are still costs and changes to their lives that insurance can’t fully cover.



Many of us know the Hausers and have been blessed by them in our lives. This GiveSendGo campaign was created to let us bless them in return, and make sure they have the resources they need during this season.

This will be a several month journey. More than anything, please remember them in your daily prayers. Christian, Hannah, Esther Marie, Hans, and Frida deeply appreciate your love generosity.

“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” - Galatians 6:9