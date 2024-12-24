Support the Hauser Family After the Fire

Campaign Image
In the early hours of Saturday, December 21st, the Hauser family experienced a house fire that caused significant damage. While they are safe and insured, there are still costs and changes to their lives that insurance can’t fully cover. 

Many of us know the Hausers and have been blessed by them in our lives. This GiveSendGo campaign was created to let us bless them in return, and make sure they have the resources they need during this season. 

This will be a several month journey. More than anything, please remember them in your daily prayers. Christian, Hannah, Esther Marie, Hans, and Frida deeply appreciate your love generosity. 

“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” - Galatians 6:9

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for you and your family. The Pollard Family.

Allan and Ashley Hauser
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Amelia Hudgens
$ 300.00 USD
15 days ago

Hoping this provides some relief in such a difficult time. Soooo thankful your family was saved from harm.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Alan and Cindy Richards
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Kathleen Koenig
$ 30.00 USD
17 days ago

Kathryn Baumbach
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Sterling Chan
$ 180.00 USD
21 days ago

By the prayers of the fathers may God bless and keep you and grant y'all holy comfort. Love you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

Love y’all. May God grant y’all rest and healing!

James Early
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Scott Settlemier
$ 300.00 USD
21 days ago

Wishing you all a best Yule in the circumstances and hoping things turn better quickly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Updates

Damage update

December 24th, 2024

Hi All, things are in process. Friends who came to the house say pics don't do it justice. Talking with contractors, roofers, etc. today. But this will be a long ride. Pretty much everything will need to come out of the house to clean from smoke damage. Kitchen + living + dining rooms (half the house) will need new floors & ceiling from the water. Then all the structural part up top and roof. It's a few months worth. I guess you could say we're on the threshold of whatever this is.

Update Damage update Image

