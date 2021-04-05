Missions Spain

Raised:
EUR €2,351
Campaign funds will be received by Matias Narvaez
Is there any way to convert to US Dollars?
Prueba
Va la donation de Junio Jatul!
Matii. Va Mayo!
We Love your loving, caring, servant hearts! His love poured our on you & demonstrated so tangibly is contagious !
Es para cobrir las necesidades mencionados en la carta circular de abril, 2022
Los amamos!
May 23rd, 2024
Hello Everyone!
We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to share an update on our crowdfunding campaign for family support and our mission work and to ask for your continued support and the support of potential sponsors.
We aim to share Jesus in Barcelona through our work with YWAM Barcelona. These challenging times have shown us God's guidance and opened doors, but we've also faced a decrease in our income. That's why we're turning to this platform, trusting in the generosity and support of friends, family, and people committed to our mission.
So far, we have:
Participated in conferences and youth camps, where we've shared Christ's love and witnessed transformed lives.
Collaborated with other ministries in Spain, creating spaces for discipleship and spiritual growth.
Organized community and socio-sport activities to connect with youth and families in our city.
However, to continue this vital work, we need your help. Our goal is to raise [insert amount here], which will allow us to cover our basic needs and continue dedicating our time and energy to serving in Barcelona.
How can you help?
Donate: Any contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference. You can make your donation through our crowdfunding page [insert link here].
Share: Spreading the word about our campaign among your contacts and on social media is another crucial way to support us.
Pray: Your prayers for our family, our mission, and our finances are invaluable.
We are deeply grateful for all the support we've already received and we trust that, with your help, we can reach our goal and continue our mission of sharing Jesus in Barcelona.
Thank you so much for being part of this journey with us! We send you a big hug and many blessings.
With gratitude,
June 9th, 2023
Hey amigos, This is our video recap from June Update 2023
Thanks to everyone to watch it.
Send big hugs. Jesus is King
