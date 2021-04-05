Campaign Image

Missions Spain

 EUR €2,351

Missions Spain

Hola, mi nombre es Matias y con mi bella esposa Ana y mi hijos Emma y Ezequiel . Llevamos 5 años trabajando a tiempo completo en JUCUM Barcelona.
 Dios ha conmovido mi corazón desde 2006 cuando escuché Su voz y me llamó
 a compartir el Evangelio de Jesús a través del deporte. Recuerdo que cuando llegamos a Barcelona fue todo un reto, porque para venir teníamos que vender todo en Argentina, dejamos nuestros trabajos para venir y servir aquí.
Hemos creado un programa a través de JUCUM que ha estado trabajando por un tiempo, con fútbol, ​​donde hemos visto el poder de Dios de una manera tremenda, reuniendo a mucha gente escuchando el  mensaje de Salvación.El motivo de la creación de este Crowdfunding tiene como objetivo, tanto el sostenimiento familiar aqui en Barcelona como las actividades ministeriales que desarrollamos. Gracias a vuestro apoyo hemos podido costear un alquiler para nosotros después de vivir mucho tiempo los pisos de hospitalidad de JUCUM y hemos comenzado a comprar material para el ministerio deportivo que tenemos y hace unos meses hemos comprado camisetas de futbol y becar tambien la participación de chicos para que participe de la liga de futbol. Todo esto para decir que testamos muy agradecidos por todo vuestro apoyo

A todas las personas que se han tomado el tiempo de leer esta descripción, les agradecería una breve oración a medida que avanzamos en nuestras vidas.Ponemos nuestra información en caso de querer saber más sobre nosotros. Gracias y que Dios te bendiga
Let your foot by a light
€ 50.00 EUR
6 months ago

Matias Narvaez
€ 90.00 EUR
1 year ago

Is there any way to convert to US Dollars?

Matias Narvaez
€ 90.00 EUR
1 year ago

Is there any way to convert to US Dollars?

DAVID MCGOWAN
€ 90.00 EUR
1 year ago

Is there any way to convert to US Dollars?

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
2 years ago

Prueba

FlorTincho
€ 52.58 EUR
2 years ago

Va la donation de Junio Jatul!

TinchoyFlor
€ 52.82 EUR
2 years ago

Matii. Va Mayo!

Jeanne
€ 105.29 EUR
2 years ago

We Love your loving, caring, servant hearts! His love poured our on you & demonstrated so tangibly is contagious !

Anonymous Giver
€ 32.06 EUR
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 536.34 EUR
2 years ago

Es para cobrir las necesidades mencionados en la carta circular de abril, 2022

FloryTincho
€ 54.13 EUR
3 years ago

Los amamos!

Update #2

May 23rd, 2024

Hello Everyone!


We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to share an update on our crowdfunding campaign for family support and our mission work and to ask for your continued support and the support of potential sponsors.


We aim to share Jesus in Barcelona through our work with YWAM Barcelona. These challenging times have shown us God's guidance and opened doors, but we've also faced a decrease in our income. That's why we're turning to this platform, trusting in the generosity and support of friends, family, and people committed to our mission.


So far, we have:


Participated in conferences and youth camps, where we've shared Christ's love and witnessed transformed lives.

Collaborated with other ministries in Spain, creating spaces for discipleship and spiritual growth.

Organized community and socio-sport activities to connect with youth and families in our city.

However, to continue this vital work, we need your help. Our goal is to raise [insert amount here], which will allow us to cover our basic needs and continue dedicating our time and energy to serving in Barcelona.


How can you help?


Donate: Any contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference. You can make your donation through our crowdfunding page [insert link here].

Share: Spreading the word about our campaign among your contacts and on social media is another crucial way to support us.

Pray: Your prayers for our family, our mission, and our finances are invaluable.

We are deeply grateful for all the support we've already received and we trust that, with your help, we can reach our goal and continue our mission of sharing Jesus in Barcelona.


Thank you so much for being part of this journey with us! We send you a big hug and many blessings.


With gratitude,

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

June 9th, 2023

Hey amigos, This is our video recap from June Update 2023

Thanks to everyone to watch it.

Send big hugs. Jesus is King

