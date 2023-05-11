Legal Defense for Hatchet Speed

Goal:
USD $100,000
Campaign funds will be received by Hatchet Speed
Hatchet Speed is a decorated 20-year Navy veteran. Funds are being raised to pay Hatchet's legal fees incurred from the criminal charges filed by the ATF and DOJ in two cases of government overreach and to pay for legal representation for his appeals. All contributions are greatly appreciated.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.