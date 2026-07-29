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Harshbarger Adoption

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$880 USD

Fundraiser created byLyndsey Harshbarger

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lyndsey Harshbarger

Harshbarger Adoption

If you know us, you know this isn't our first time beginning this journey! Our first daughter was brought to us through adoption and it has been the best thing that has happened to us! We’ve always believed that the Lord has called us to adoption. Lyndsey and I (Josh) have been together for a long time and adoption was something that we talked about in high school. We were so blessed to be able to adopt Eleanor, and we knew that when the time was right, we would adopt again. As we prayed and listened to the Holy Spirit, we begin making the preparations for another baby, and then it was like the traffic light turned green. The Lord said,“Now.”

We love adoption because first, it’s a direct reflection of our relationship to our heavenly father. Romans 8:15, “For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received a spirit of adoption as sons by which we cry out, ‘Abba! Father!’” We are adopted as sons and daughters into the family of God and have been made co-heirs with Christ (that will never not away). Second, we’ve already adopted once. This process is something that we have always felt drawn to, and I love it. We don’t have any biological children, but I know and am convinced that it’s not my DNA that makes me a parent to any child; it’s the love that I have been given by the Father to then give to my children. That love is the mark of my child. Plus, who cares if they do or don’t look like me, that might even be better for them ;) Last, Lyndsey and I have such a strong desire to give these kids a home where they learn about Jesus and can be loved and learn to love as Jesus loves us. I’m not a guy who thinks about legacy a lot (at least yet, I’m only 32), but it does make me emotional to think about these kids as my legacy. Not that I’ve done anything vastly important or anything, but just to think that my daughter will tell her kids one day about how much her mommy and daddy loved Jesus and how that shaped her life.

One of the biggest hurdles in adoption is the financial cost. Bringing a child home can range from $40,000–$60,000—something that once felt completely out of reach for us. But we’ve seen God provide in incredible ways through our family and community before, and we are trusting that He will make a way again. If you’ve made it this far, thank you for taking a moment to hear a small glimpse of our hearts and the deep passion we have for adoption. We don’t take this ask lightly—it’s humbling to invite others into something so personal. Thank you for your consideration, your prayers, and your support. We are truly so grateful to be surrounded by such love.

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