Hannah Harrison

Helping Hannah Fight Cancer



Hannah, a vibrant and spirited 15-year-old, has been diagnosed with cancer. This brave young girl is facing a challenging journey ahead, but she remains positive and hopeful and puts her trust in the Lord. Your support can make a big difference in helping Hannah and her family by easing their financial pressures. Mark and Jocelyn and their 3 other children will be there helping Hannah every step of this journey, every donation will give them the opportunity to do this.



Why Your Donation Matters:

Medical treatments and hospital stays will be extremely costly.

Travel and accommodation expenses for Hannah and her family will add up quickly. Mark and Jocelyn, Hannah's parents, will need to take many weeks off of work to be with Hannah during her treatments in Toronto which will be a large financial burden for the family. Emotional and psychological support is crucial for both Hannah and her family and your donation will help relieve some of the financial burden from this diagnosis.



How Your Donation Will Be Used:

Funds will be used to help with travel and accommodation costs to ensure Hannah and her family can be together during her treatment.

Funds will also help Mark and Jocelyn be able to take time off of work to stay with Hannah during her treatments



How You Can Help: Pray

Make a donation to help cover the costs of Hannah’s treatment and support her and her family.

Share this page with friends and family to spread awareness and encourage others to contribute.



Please continue to lift the Harrison's up in your prayers. Together, we can make a difference in Hannah’s life and help her fight cancer with strength and hope.





