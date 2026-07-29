Harrison family

My family and I are asking for help as we work through a difficult financial situation. Due to rising living expenses, unexpected bills, and debt that has accumulated over time, we are struggling to keep up with our monthly obligations. We are seeking to raise $10,000 to help pay past-due bills, reduce debt, catch up on essential household expenses, and create some financial stability for our family.





These funds would go toward rent, utilities, groceries, transportation costs, and outstanding debts that have become overwhelming. Our goal is not only to get caught up but also to put ourselves in a position where we can move forward without the constant stress of falling further behind.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would make a meaningful difference and help relieve the financial burden we are currently facing. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this challenging time.



