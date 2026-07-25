Urgent War Relief Harps for Peace

Shalom Friends,





We are the King’s Harpists, an international worship collective with a dedicated educational heart based out of Jerusalem. Our heart is to raise up a generation of worshippers—children and adults from diverse ethnic backgrounds—who carry the comforting sounds of the harp into the world.





The Need: Peace in the Midst of War

In recovering for this current war, the people in Israel are facing unprecedented trauma. In these moments, the harp is not just an instrument; it is a vital tool for peace and a lifeline for the soul.

Our Israel King's Harpists Program operates in small, community-focused groups. For many of our students, their weekly lesson is their most significant source of encouragement. We don't just teach worship; we "pay it forward." We equip our students to play for their families, friends, and neighbors—bringing the "comfort of Zion" directly to war-torn hearts.

As we look toward the future and the long road of "post-war" recovery and trauma processing, we are expanding our reach.





We are seeking to raise $24,000 to sustain and grow our work across four key regions: the North, the South, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem.





Your partnership will directly fund:

Allocation of the $24,000 Goal:

Harp Procurement (~50%): Direct allocation toward purchasing 12 hand-crafted student harps from local Israeli makers. Educational Scholarships (~30%): Funding dedicated to covering subsidized lessons for families facing extreme wartime financial hardship. Regional Outreach Logistics (~20%): Covering localized costs including transport for instructors to displaced communities, rental fees for dedicated community spaces, and educational materials across our four key regions (North, South, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem).





Transparency and Financial Stewardship

Our Relationship with PVI: The King's Harpists is an official project and branch of Progressive Vision International (PVI), a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. PVI is the legal and financial entity connected to this campaign to receive all transferred funds. How Funds Will Be Managed: All campaign proceeds will be transferred directly from GiveSendGo into the secure, audited organizational bank account of Progressive Vision International. PVI's financial administration will then directly disperse these funds to cover the explicit project costs of the King's Harpists program in Israel.





Partner With Us

We have already raised 40% of our goal! By partnering with us, you are providing a unique and vital form of war relief. You are helping us provide wholeness and healing through the power of worship.

Whether you are a fellow harpist or a friend of Israel, we invite you to stand with us as we fill the land with the sounds of praise.

Thank you for your generosity and your prayers for the Israel King’s Harpists.





Shalom in Messiah's Love,

Tom & Kate Hess

Founders/Directors of the King's Harpists







