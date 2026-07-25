Help Harold Recover from a Devastating Infection

For more than forty years, Harold Fahrenbrook has lived a life shaped by a deep love and respect for the wilderness. He had seen just about everything the wild could throw at a man. He had faced brutal weather, steep mountains, and close encounters with some of the largest predators in North America. But the injury that could nearly end his career didn’t come from claws or teeth. It came from a small cut on his hand—and a rare infection that doctors struggled to identify.

At 64 years old, he has spent a little over four decades guiding hunters through the remote wilderness of Alaska and in the lower 48 states. He also practices the art of taxidermy from his mountain home in Jefferson County, Colorado. His work has always depended on strong hands, an unwillingness to give up and respect for all that God has created in this world.

Last year, In June, while skinning a client's brown bear in Alaska, everything changed. During a brown bear hunt in Alaska, the hunter made a great shot with a bow late in the evening. Because darkness had fallen, Harold and the hunter waited until early morning to safely track the animal.

When they had tracked down their bear, they discovered something Harold had never seen before. Another bear had already eaten half of the bear! The scene was scattered with signs of the meal, but the bear itself was nowhere to be seen.

With the area quiet, Harold began the careful work required by law in Alaska of skinning the bear and preparing the hide and skull for transport.

Head down, deep in the mess of work that only guides know so well, Harold was surprised when he looked up and there 6 feet from him was the bear having returned to claim his meal. Harold was straddling the harvested bear while skinning it when the bear charged him, Harold swung his left leg over the dead bear, his heel hit the dead bear which made him fall backwards. When the bear charged Harold, he hit the dead bear with such force; it pinned Harold’s foot under the dead bear. For a moment, his foot was trapped beneath the carcass he had been working on.

When Harold pulled his foot out from under the dead bear, it made the dead bear move. The charging bear saw the movement and started pounding on the carcass with both front legs. There was nothing he could do but free his foot and get to his gear and rifle. When he did, he was able to grab his raincoat and slap and wave it like a blanket at the bear and scare it off. Overcome with adrenaline; it wasn’t till later that he even discovered that he’d poked his hand with his knife. At the time, the small cut on his hand seemed like the least important part of the encounter.

But that cut would lead to something far more devastating than the charge itself. Within days, Harold’s thumb swelled dramatically. Doctors initially treated the wound as a typical infection, but the swelling continued to worsen. His hand ballooned in size, and the pain began spreading into his joints—his wrists, knees, hips, and even his jaw. The 1st week, he had the initial incision and irrigation in the ER with oral antibiotics and cultures. The 2nd week he had 2 hand and wrist surgeries with additional cultures and more oral antibiotics. Finally, by the end of week 3 Infectious Disease got involved and he was given I.V antibiotics via PICC line daily. Harold contracted a rare condition known as “seal finger,” a bacterial infection historically seen among Arctic hunters and marine researchers. This is only detected by DNA sequencing; it does not grow on cultures. Once properly diagnosed, the correct treatment finally began. But by then the infection had already caused serious damage throughout Harold’s body and continues to afflict his ability to work.

This infection causes septic arthritis and has gone throughout his body. He just had a knee replacement, has 2 pending wrist replacements and an aspiration of his hip still to come. Since last June, Harold has been unable to guide in Alaska or continue any full body taxidermy work that has supported him for decades. Nearly 75% of his income came from guiding alone, and the rest from his taxidermy. Losing an entire year of work has created an enormous financial burden while he continues to recover.

Harold’s friends have started this GoFundMe with a goal of $75,000 to help cover the income he lost during this difficult year and the year to come up with the additional upcoming surgeries and downtime.

Harold has spent his life helping others experience the wilderness safely and responsibly. Now he needs the support of his community around him.

Would you consider making a donation to help Harold during his recovery?

Your support—whether large or small—will help relieve the financial pressure he’s facing while he works to regain his strength and return to the work he loves. Even more than financial support, I know Harold would deeply appreciate your prayers! He will be the first to tell you that he’s seen the miraculous work of prayers fulfilled by our loving Heavenly Father.

Thank you for taking the time to read Harold’s story, and for any help you are willing to give.