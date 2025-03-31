Missionary Outreach and Evangelism

Hi everyone,





Harley here! Many of you that follow along with my ministry updates on Facebook may already be familiar with this, but after much prayer and discernment, I have transitioned into a new role that will involve a deeper focus on working with local schools and volunteers in our community, through my work with local ministry Re:Generation Harrow. This shift will allow me to engage even more closely with the youth and education systems here, empowering volunteers and supporting meaningful relationships within local schools.

In addition to that, I (alongside Tomos) am continuing to serve with our local outreach team, and I (Harley) am staying in an associate role with Greater Europe Mission (GEM), where I’m involved in activities such as small groups, Bible studies, and reaching out to our neighbors with the Gospel. Your gifts and partnership will help to support us in these different ministry efforts.

We are deeply grateful for your continued prayer and financial support as we move into this new chapter. Your partnership in this work is invaluable, and I am excited to see how God will continue to use each of us to advance His kingdom in new and powerful ways. Thank you for standing with me in this ministry. I look forward to continuing to serve alongside you in the work God has called us to.

Lots of love,

Harley (and Tomos)







