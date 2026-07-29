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Hardworking Woman Deserves A Break

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byJulie Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Julie Smith

Hardworking Woman Deserves A Break

update as of 6/25/2026

Joanna owes $548 by July 1st to finish Junes rent. And then needs $950 by July 6th. The landlord showed her the eviction notice they have, but if she can pay all that by July 6th they won’t file the eviction notice. I am praying so hard that something eases up for her! She’s such a good person!


I’m Julie. My friend Joanna is the most hardworking woman I have ever met. Faced with hardships that I don’t think I could make it through, and she’s never ever given up. She has fallen onto a financial hardship currently. Behind on rent for $890, behind on electric, paying all of her bills in increments atleast so they don’t all get shut off. But she’s close to that. She isn’t giving up, picks up every extra shift at work (works at a 711) picks up anything on the side she can, any work myself or my husband can give her. She’s mowed my lawn, cleaned my house, helped take care of my mother in law with dementia when she was alive. I am limited on how much work I can give her according to my own finances though. Joanna works so hard and I just wish there were something I could do for her to give her a break- give her something that feels like a miracle.


Joannas mother and 15 yr old son live with her, and her mom has no income. She isn’t able to work because of her age and physical wellbeing. Currently Joanna is paying for her mothers car insurance, phone bill and a storage facility- the only place to keep her moms belongings.


All the bills Joanna pays for are: electric, rent, phone bill, internet, gas, car insurance, a storage facility bill, food, household essentials, multiple car repairs. The costs of daily living. And she doesn’t financially qualify for any government is because of her income amount from working. So she does everything else in her power to squeak by.


What I’m trying to do for her by this fundraiser, is to surprise her with $2500 to just give her- a complete surprise to show her that her hardwork is noticed. That from all the good she puts into the world, it does come back to her. I’m trying to raise $2500 so that will cover the current late rent payment, and put her ahead one month of rent. That way she can catch up and be able to breathe. Her rent amount is $950 a month. Even if I only raise $950 in total for her, that’s an amazing amount that will help her so much. She truly deserves it!


if you’re able to contribute, it is so greatly appreciated and if you can’t help, please just say a small prayer for her that she catches a break that she genuinely deserves! Thank you!

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