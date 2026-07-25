Hardworking Mom Left With Nothing.

My name is Megan, and this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write.

I am a mother who has always worked hard to provide for my children. Asking for help does not come easily to me, but right now I have no choice. After undergoing surgery, I have been unable to work for over a week while recovering. During what was already one of the most difficult times in my life, the father of my children left without warning while I was asleep recovering and abandoned our family.

Since then, I have been doing everything I can to hold things together for my children, but the financial strain has become overwhelming. Because I have been unable to work, bills have continued to pile up. I have reached out to every resource available to me, but unfortunately many local assistance programs have exhausted their funding and are unable to help at this time.

I am not looking for a handout. I am looking for a hand up during a temporary crisis. I am a hardworking parent who fully intends to get back on my feet and return to work as soon as I am medically able. Right now, however, I need help getting through this difficult chapter so that my children have stability and the necessities they deserve.

I am hoping to raise $1,200 to help cover:

Past-due rent

Utility bills

Groceries

Diapers, wipes, and necessities for my children

Basic household needs while I recover

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference for my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much and help us reach people who may be able to help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide. Your generosity will help keep my children safe, fed, and secure while I work toward getting back on my feet.

With gratitude,

Megan.