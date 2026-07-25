I recently had my vehicle impounded, I am a single father of one and I work 38 mi away from where I live and without my car I am unable to work and the walls are beginning to closing in fast. I have applied for loans with no luck whatsoever and don't have any family in the area. The impound fee is $300 for the initial impound plus a 100 plus processing fee as well as a 65 a day storage fee and without being able to go to work I am unable to pay this currently