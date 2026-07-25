There are nights when I lie awake after my two boys have fallen asleep, wondering how I'm going to make it through another month. They don't see the worry behind my smile or the tears I wipe away before I walk into their room. They only know that Mom always finds a way to make dinner, kiss them goodnight, and tell them everything will be okay.

Being a single mother isn't just raising two children alone—it's carrying the weight of every bill, every decision, and every fear by yourself. Right now, I'm facing the possibility of not being able to pay the rent. I've worked hard, stretched every dollar, skipped meals, and gone without so my boys could have what they needed. But sometimes, despite doing everything you can, it still isn't enough.

My greatest fear isn't for myself. It's the thought of my boys losing the only place they call home. They deserve stability, laughter, and a childhood filled with happy memories—not seeing their mother worry about whether they'll have a roof over their heads.

I'm not sharing this for pity. I'm sharing it because so many parents carry these struggles in silence. If you've ever felt overwhelmed, scared, or like you're doing everything you can and still falling behind, you're not alone. I will keep fighting for my boys, because they are my reason to keep going, even on the hardest days.

I hope that someday they'll look back and remember not the hardships, but the love that carried us through them.