Faithful Tales from a Father to His Daughter

I’m excited to share a deeply personal project about my father, Peter X. Harding. This book captures his remarkable life as a motorcycle enthusiast, adventure-seeker, Vietnam veteran, Antarctic survivor, American diplomat, devoted Catholic, and so much more. Our aim is to publish a series of books composed of short stories that highlight his adventures, experiences, and reflections.



But first things first: The inaugural book introduces his most riveting and troubling adventures. This concise volume weaves together political drama, travel, and adventure, exploring the profound experiences that have shaped my father's life. Within its pages, you’ll find moments of sadness and pain, balanced by resilience, faith, and the beauty of diverse cultures.

As someone wisely said, "To be a daughter is to experience a glimpse of God's grace." My father’s guiding light has always been his loving fear of God, and it is this faith that has carried us through life’s challenges.

This isn’t just a collection of stories; it’s an exploration of what it means to navigate the complexities of life with grace and courage. Readers will find not only inspiration but also a deeper understanding of the human experience. I invite you to join us in bringing these powerful narratives to life. Your support will help us share a testament to the Divine Powers that guide us toward the highest good.

Your generous contributions will directly support the completion of this project in several key areas:



1. Hiring an Editor: Professional editing is essential to ensure that the narratives are polished and impactful, allowing my father’s voice to shine through clearly.

2. Illustrating the Book Cover: A captivating cover is crucial for drawing readers in, and we plan to collaborate with a talented illustrator who can visually represent the essence of my father's adventures.

3. Self-Publishing Costs: This includes formatting, printing, and distribution expenses, ensuring that the book reaches as many readers as possible.

4. Hiring a Book Marketing Consultant: To maximize the book's reach and impact, we’ll work with a marketing expert who can help us develop effective strategies for promoting the stories and engaging potential readers.

5. Hard Copy Publishing Costs: We intend to include photos in the stories, and we want everyone to cherish them on printed paper as much as we do. This funding will help cover the costs associated with producing high-quality physical copies.

While we have secured additional funding from other sources, every contribution helps us get one step closer to bringing these stories to life. Your support, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference in this journey. Thank you for being part of this meaningful project.

"I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know that full well." Psalm 139:14