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Hardcore Clean: The Ultimate Deep Clean Fundraiser

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bymadison champion

Fundraiser funds will be received by madison champion

Hardcore Clean: The Ultimate Deep Clean Fundraiser

Imagine walking into your home and feeling not comfort, but complete overwhelming panic.

For many individuals in our community—especially the elderly, those battling severe mental health crises, or people recovering from physical trauma—a home can quietly transform from a sanctuary into a hazard. When life gets heavy, the clutter follows. Over time, standard cleaning becomes impossible, resulting in a "hardcore clean" scenario: severe hoarding, deep neglect, and unsafe living conditions.

They don’t need judgment. They need a lifeline.

Where Your Donations Go:

Professional Cleaning Crews: Sourcing heavy-duty equipment, PPE, and eco-friendly disposal services.

Bio-Hazard & Hoarding Remediation: Safely tackling extreme cases that standard cleaners cannot touch.

Post-Clean Support: Providing organizational tools to help recipients maintain their fresh start.

The Reality We Face

A deep, intensive, bio-hazard level clean can cost thousands of dollars—a luxury those in crisis simply cannot afford. Without intervention, these individuals face eviction, severe health risks, and total isolation because they are too ashamed to let anyone through the front door.

How You Can Help:

  1. $25 buys essential heavy-duty cleaning supplies and protective gear.
  2. $100 funds one hour of intensive, professional hoarding remediation.
  3. $500 sponsors a partial clean for a vulnerable senior or disabled neighbor.
  4. $1,500 completely transforms a home—and a life—from top to bottom.


When we think of a community thriving, we think of our local non-profits, daycare centers, community hubs, and struggling storefronts. These are the spaces that shelter us, feed us, and bring us together.

But behind the scenes, maintaining a commercial facility is a massive, expensive undertaking.

High foot traffic leads to rapid wear and tear. Over time, grease, grime, and neglected maintenance can turn a vibrant community space into a health and safety hazard. For a struggling local charity or a small business on the brink, a professional, industrial-grade commercial clean can cost thousands—money they simply do not have. When they are forced to choose between fixing the building or funding their mission, the building loses.

We are stepping in to change that, and we need your help.

Where Your Donations Go:

Industrial Equipment Rental: Commercial floor buffers, truck-mounted carpet extractors, and high-pressure steam cleaners.

Eco-Friendly, Hospital-Grade Sanitizers: Ensuring spaces are safe for children, the elderly, and the public.

Fair Wages for Professional Crews: Hiring experienced technicians to handle hazardous build-up, mold mitigation, and deep grease removal.

The Impact of Your Gift:

$50 covers heavy-duty PPE and specialized commercial degreasers.

$150 funds the deep sanitation of a community center's public restrooms.

$500 sponsors a professional carpet and floor restoration for a local shelter.

$2,000 completely overhauls a commercial kitchen or large community space, ensuring they pass inspection and stay open.

Let’s protect the spaces that protect our community. Please donate today or share this fundraiser to help us clear the grime and restore safety.


If you can’t donate, please share our story. Help us break the stigma surrounding extreme clutter and bring safety, dignity, and hope back to those who need it most.


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