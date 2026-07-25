Hard working mom praying for help

I moved to Helena to keep my family together and transferred my job here. Due to a limited time to move, I find myself my 2 daughter's and my granddaughter in a tiny motel room. I have applied for public housing and am on a waiting list. I did not have the proper time to methodically make this move. All of our belongings are in a storage unit. I am paying weekly for the motel and it is eating up my entire paycheck. I have prayed and sold everything I could to make ends meet. I am just trying to give my kids a brighter future. I have no family to speak of to turn to. I just need someone to give us a tiny break. I am at my wits end and don't know what to do or where to turn. I am truly scared and have never felt more alone in my life.