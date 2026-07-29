HARD TIMES UNFORTUNATE LIFE EVENTS

This last week has brought on unfortunate events that will cause me set backs presently and in the near future. Thursday May 21st someone hit my car as i was trying to get home from work. It damaged my frontside fender and driver door. Now i am unavailable to get out of my driver door and later i discovered after trying to leave work that something is causing the car battery not to stay charged. On Friday May 22nd after having an telehealth appointment, because i cant afford the Emergency Room, i discovered i have strep throat. Which is causing sore throat and an ear infection in my left ear that i can feel moving into my right ear. Step throat is very contagious so i can not work around people knowing my diagnosis. So i cant make any money to cover for it as well as if i didnt have strep throat i still wouldn't be able to go to work because of my car troubles. I am asking you all to help out with whatever donation you can give. I feel as though if racist that shoot people and calls black people n words can get money that's not needed. We can all come together and help someone thats really in need.