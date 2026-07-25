Hard times for a single parent

Hi, I’m a single mom who needs a little extra help while looking for a job. This is not like me at all to but myself out on the internet and be vulnerable. I feel like I have no choice and I’ve searched high and low for a job and I won’t give up. For the time being I’ve set up this fundraiser account and giving it a try to see if me and my child will be blessed with something. With all the bills and my child’s first year in school coming up it’s been a lot. I’m really giving this a shot along with my hard work to see if anything happens. Thank you to everyone who donates and I truly appreciate it.