Project Rescue Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family!

Recently, I was selected to be one of nine people to go on a short-term mission trip to the Philippines in March 2025. The trip will be to Project Rescue’s Happy Horizons Children’s Ranch (https://hhcr.org). The Assemblies of God Arizona women just raised money to buy the entire facility new bunk beds and then we are heading there to support and help however we can.



Happy Horizons is dedicated to rescuing and transforming the lives of sexually trafficked children in the Philippines. They exist to create a safe place for exploited and vulnerable children to heal and grow. The mission of HHCR is to walk beside children in the Philippines with the love of Jesus Christ as they overcome adversities, pursuing a brighter future.



Since I was 14, I’ve felt like God has called me to help exploited people and children and that’s why I got a degree in international community development. When I heard that this was the mission trip for the Arizona women this year, I just had to sign up!



I need help fundraising for this trip. I already put $500 down, but I also need to have $1000 by October 31st to get plane tickets. The other two payment deadlines are $650 by December 31st and the last $500 by January 31st (so $2650 altogether). Thank you for your support and helping me do what God has called me to do!

Pastor Georgia Morrison