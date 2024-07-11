Happy Feet Animal Sanctuary is a place for abandoned pets. From furry friends to feathered friends we've helped them all and brought them into our family!





Happy Feet is operated out of their home/acreage by Heather and her daughter, Chrissa, with help from family. We just love animals and believe they deserve a happy life with someone who loves them. Things happen quickly and usually at the worst times, and we want to help the ones that cross our path.





However, with that being said, caring for these friends comes with a heavy financial burden. That's why we have decided that we need to ask for help. So for context, below is approximately the monthly cost to care for just the cats alone.

Cost for the cats.

Cat Food Per Month: $182.00 (They go through six 25lb bags a month of regular dry food. One cat (Milo) is on a special urinary tract food).

Litter Per Month: $119.00

Amoxicillin: I used to purchase this through Chewy. I treated UTI's, respiratory issues and abscesses. They recently pulled it from the shelves and it is no longer accessible to me. Now all of these small, previously treatable at home issues have become vet visits. $45.00 per office visit.

Spay: $170.00. We use as many spay/neuter clinics as our area offers but the timing/funds are not always on our side.

Neuter: $80.00

Shots: $15.00 each

Frontline: $42.88 for a box of three

Wormer: $22.00

Ivermite: (ear mite treatment): $25.00





These are just routine expenses. Extras are not included and quickly add up. And keep in mind we also care for bunnies, ducks, chickens, geese, and other feathered friends as well as our farm dog Acts, a Belgium Malinois.

