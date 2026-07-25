Happy Home

UPDATE: Court went well and judge did not see anything wrong as I have nothing to hide, CFS came and visited with me and I ended up showing the very nice gal everything I have from vaccination records to notes from the court hearing.. she informed me of some things about the other party. As she said this case is closed. Gave me a reference number to obtain copies now all that is left is the next/last court hearing and pay off the lawyer (that did not even show up)

Sadly I am being accused of abusing my youngest son Jackson and am seeking help to retain a lawyer, his father has never seen eye to eye with me and is always accusing me of something and falsely reporting CFS to me. I feel like my son can not be a child and gets bumps or bruises or even jump around anymore. I am not a bad mother to any of my children and do not feel like I can fight this alone. Jackson’s father has hit me at a breaking point and I will not stop fighting to protect my son and other children and prove I am innocent.



