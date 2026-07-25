HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ARI!!!

We love you so much, and can’t believe we only have a few short months with you before you move up to Phoenix! We’ll miss you, and will be praying for you. Here is a little something to help with the apartment deposit, moving expenses, all of the setup costs associated with getting settled into your new place. You’re such a blessing to each and every one of us. We hope this can bless you, too!!