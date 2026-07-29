Happy and Healthy Home

Hi!

I'm a less fortunate teen writing to all who may see this in hopes to reach my goal of $625,000 raised to buy my mom a house with land in cash. I want to do this because for the past 11 years we have lived in a crammed small trailer with 3 kids, 3 animals, and 1 parent, my mom. She has fought for us for a very long time to make sure that even during financial struggles we are Happy and Healthy. She also struggles with being the main custodial parent of her youngest son, my brother, who has severe Cerebral Palsy, is wheelchair bound, and is nonverbal. She has a very hard time keeping everything maintained, and giving her the space to let our dog run free, our cats roam comfortably, my brother and his equipment to be organized and well maintained, and my sister to have her own space. I'm nearly 18, and when my mom turns 50 I will be 21, so I'm worried about getting enough money to move out, but I want to give my mom a gift she's been asking for every year since I can remember. Every penny counts, and every one is appreciated greatly. I have a goal of reaching this one by my mom's 50th birthday (09/26/2030) HELP US GET THERE!!!!! #HappyAndHealthyHome #MomGiveSendGo2030 #LETSDOTHIS



