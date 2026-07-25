Support Hannah's House Lansing

Hannah's House is a Christian maternity shelter for women with an unexpected pregnancy. We are in need of ongoing funding to provide 24/7 support for up to 4 residents in need. Residents are able to stay until the baby is 6 months old. Hannah's House provides an opportunity to receive emotional, physical and spiritual formation while raising a newborn child. Over 70% of the women who come to us are not in touch with the father. 65% are unemployed and without financial assistance from their families. We encourage them to find work or take classes at the local Community College that will prepare them for future employment. Can you be the "family" that they don't have?