Hannah’s Family Hardship Story

Hannah is a single mother of five children who were adopted from foster care. She recently took a significant step toward stability by purchasing a home so her family could finally have a safe and secure place to grow together. Not long after achieving this milestone, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Since then, her health has made it very difficult for her to work consistently and keep up with household and life expenses, placing unexpected financial strain on the family.

Hannah struggles daily with extreme fatigue, headaches, body aches, and fogginess.

To make matters even more challenging, a recent storm brought down several trees on the property. The fallen trees are now blocking parts of the yard and creating safety concerns, and they need to be cleared away. Between ongoing medical costs, reduced income, and the unexpected expenses that come with a new home, Hannah is currently unable to manage these additional burdens on her own.

She continues to do her best to provide for her children, but this has been an overwhelming season for the family. Any assistance for supporting the family during this time would be deeply appreciated. Such help would make their home safer and allow Hannah more space to focus on her health and care for her children.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult time.