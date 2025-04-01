Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Taking The Gospel In Word & Deed to Saint Mary!

Goal:

 USD $1,878

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Hannah Davis

Campaign funds will be received by Morgan Davis

Taking The Gospel In Word & Deed to Saint Mary!

Hi, I am Hannah Davis. This summer, I will be going on my final mission to Saint Mary Parish, Jamaica, before I leave for college with TEAMS for Medical Missions! I will be going with a team from Northwest Baptist Church!

We will leave on Aug. 2nd and return on Aug. 10th.

At the camp, I will work with elementary-aged children, hosting a Vacation Bible School-like camp. Through arts and crafts and sports, I will have the opportunity to reconnect with the children and families that I met when I first served abroad the summer of my sophomore year and build relationships to share the Gospel with new children and their families.

I am asking for prayer support. Please pray that I will grow closer to Jesus during this trip as I serve Him by serving others. Please pray for the children and families to accept Jesus Christ. Please pray for the safety of our team.

I am also in need of financial support. Here is a breakdown of my costs:

  • TEAMS Trip Costs (Lodging, Food, & Transportation on site): $1,250
  • Roundtrip Airfare to Saint Mary Parish from BWI: $609
  • 1% Platform Processing Fee: $18.59

Thank you in advance for helping me do my part in fulfilling the Great Commission!

I really appreciate your support! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Melody Knox
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying as you come and go, Hannah! I know you will represent our Lord, well! Love you! 🙏🏿❤️💐🙏🏿

Lynn
$ 50.00 USD
10 hours ago

God bless you & the team for answering the call to spread the gospel through missions. I’ll be praying for you 🙏🏼 You go girl!! Proud of you and all those who answer the call

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo