Taking The Gospel In Word & Deed to Saint Mary!

Hi, I am Hannah Davis. This summer, I will be going on my final mission to Saint Mary Parish, Jamaica, before I leave for college with TEAMS for Medical Missions! I will be going with a team from Northwest Baptist Church!

We will leave on Aug. 2nd and return on Aug. 10th.

At the camp, I will work with elementary-aged children, hosting a Vacation Bible School-like camp. Through arts and crafts and sports, I will have the opportunity to reconnect with the children and families that I met when I first served abroad the summer of my sophomore year and build relationships to share the Gospel with new children and their families.

I am asking for prayer support. Please pray that I will grow closer to Jesus during this trip as I serve Him by serving others. Please pray for the children and families to accept Jesus Christ. Please pray for the safety of our team.

I am also in need of financial support. Here is a breakdown of my costs:

TEAMS Trip Costs (Lodging, Food, & Transportation on site): $1,250

Roundtrip Airfare to Saint Mary Parish from BWI: $609

1% Platform Processing Fee: $18.59

Thank you in advance for helping me do my part in fulfilling the Great Commission!

I really appreciate your support!