Taking The Gospel In Word & Deed to Saint Mary!

Goal:
USD $1,878
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Morgan Davis
Hi, I am Hannah Davis. This summer, I will be going on my final mission to Saint Mary Parish, Jamaica, before I leave for college with TEAMS for Medical Missions! I will be going with a team from Northwest Baptist Church!
We will leave on Aug. 2nd and return on Aug. 10th.
At the camp, I will work with elementary-aged children, hosting a Vacation Bible School-like camp. Through arts and crafts and sports, I will have the opportunity to reconnect with the children and families that I met when I first served abroad the summer of my sophomore year and build relationships to share the Gospel with new children and their families.
I am asking for prayer support. Please pray that I will grow closer to Jesus during this trip as I serve Him by serving others. Please pray for the children and families to accept Jesus Christ. Please pray for the safety of our team.
I am also in need of financial support. Here is a breakdown of my costs:
Thank you in advance for helping me do my part in fulfilling the Great Commission!
I really appreciate your support!
Praying as you come and go, Hannah! I know you will represent our Lord, well! Love you! 🙏🏿❤️💐🙏🏿
God bless you & the team for answering the call to spread the gospel through missions. I’ll be praying for you 🙏🏼 You go girl!! Proud of you and all those who answer the call
