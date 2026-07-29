Hannah Melton Medical Missions Internship

This summer, I have the opportunity to serve in Papua New Guinea through a medical missions internship. Alongside other undergraduate students in healthcare fields, I will be helping provide basic medical care such as taking vitals and supporting patient needs, while also participating in ministry outreach and sharing the Gospel.

I am excited to serve, learn, and grow in both clinical and spiritual skills in a cross-cultural setting. I am trusting God to guide, sustain, and use this experience for His purposes.

Prayer Requests

Financial provision: For my support needs, the team, and the ship’s operations Healing and salvation: For physical and spiritual needs of those we serve Glorification of God: That God would be honored in all we do Team unity: For strong relationships and encouragement among the team

Financial Support

I am raising $3,800 for this internship. As 2 Corinthians 9:8 reminds us, God provides all that is needed in abundance.

If you feel led to give, any amount—$50, $100, $200, or more—is deeply appreciated and will directly support this work.

Thank you for your time, prayers, and consideration.