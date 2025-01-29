Hannah's Bolivia Mission Trip

Hello! Thank you for considering donating to my mission trip fund. This mission trip will be to an orphanage in Bolivia called Familia Feliz. Our team of students and staff from Andrews will be spending Spring Break working on projects to help update their school building and building screens for the windows in their houses. We will also be helping them to earn Pathfinder honors, running an evening VBS service, and sharing at their church service.

Any amount you can donate will go a long way in helping me reach my goal. Thank you again and God bless!

Want more information about Familia Feliz? You can visit their website here: https://www.familia-feliz.org/