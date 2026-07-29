Hanka and Miguel Sanchez Family

Dear family, friends, and community, this GoFundMe is to help support the Hanka & Miguel Sanchez Family and their 4 young children.

Miguel has been detained in an immigration facility awaiting his and his family's future.





Hanka & Miguel have a history of being active community members, especially in their Catholic faith through Hispanic family ministries and the ACTS community. Your support truly makes a difference and means more than words can express. Donations in any amount are greatly appreciated.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity.