Handy Helpers Strive for Excellence

Good Day and many Blessing to all. I started this to ask for assistance paying off my car. I don't normally ask for help, but God knows we all need it from time to time. I am asking for any help to complete this goal. My goal is to pay off my car and start my business. I have a small business that myself and my mom started before she passed. The name of our business is called Handy Helpers! When my mom became disabled, neither of us knew the amount of time and dedication it would take to meet all her basic needs. I took upon the responsibility head on. Being the only daughter and nearest child we had a battle moving forward. We didnt complain, we did what had to be done. It made us sit and think about the number of disabled individuals with no family or daughters or sons or anyone to assist with life changes or becoming disabled. Our desire was to seek out those individuals and provide basic needs such as; getting to appointments, picking up meds, getting groceries, or just a simple outing if their ability allowed. Paying off my car would be an amazing weight financially. It would allow for me to focus on maintenance to be able to possibly make this a full time career. Please if able, share and help. Thank you! 😊