A Hand Up to The Hendricksons

Penni & Daniel Hendrickson lost their home that was paid off that they lived in for over 30 years to the City of Sedalia Code Enforcement. Last year (2024) they were told by the City of Sedalia to be out by May. Penni & Daniel are both disabled and on a fix income. They could not afford what the City of Sedalia was asking of them. They tried. Penni & Daniel put what they could in storage but a lot was left behind. If it wasn’t for someone they knew that let them bunk temporarily in a living room, Penni and Daniel would have been living in their vehicle. Recently, Penni & Daniel were forced to get a loan for a home. Between the house payment, bills & storage unit fee, they are left with little extra. Recently, Daniel fell off his porch and broke his ankle and foot. He had to have surgery. This has been another unfortunate obstacle for them to overcome. The Hendrickson’s are needing a wheelchair, a handicap accessible vehicle and a ramp for their residence. I am also hoping through donations we can help cut down or even pay off their home mortgage. I believe we can offer a hand up to this couple that has been through so much & at the least, lessen the financial load and pressure they are under. Thank you to anyone that donates. If you want to make a contribution, you can write a check to Penni & Daniel Hendrickson. Send me a message and I will pick it up or I can get you in co tact with them. Penni Hendrickson is on Facebook. We know not everyone can donate. For those that cannot donate, please like and share this campaign and also, please pray. God Bless You! ♥️🙏