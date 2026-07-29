hands together community donor

hy my name is samson l m helping this old man to live his life ; baba samir is 72 every morning he wakes before the sun because the old heater in his room stopped working years ago and the cold bites harder before dawn ; he doesnt ask for much a bag of rice that lasts the month. medicine for his blood pressure so his hands stop shaking a small kerosene canister so he can read his qura at night without sitting in the dark l hop l can be so much help to him in the nam of god bless us